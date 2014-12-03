版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四 05:57 BJT

Chile raises USD1.06bn in new cash through 2025 bond

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has raised USD1.06bn of new cash through the sale of a March 2025 bond that priced at a final spread of 90bp over US Treasuries.

The sale was part of a dual-currency offering which also included a EUR800m 10-year note priced earlier on Wednesday.

The dollar portion, which carries a coupon of 3.125%, priced at a reoffer of 99.466 to yield 3.185%.

Final terms came at the tight end of guidance of 95bp area (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of very low 100s released earlier on Wednesday.

Citigroup, HSBC and Santander were the bookrunners on the dual-tranche offering.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐