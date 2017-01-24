REFILE-Chile eyes more index weight after Euroclearable bond

(Refiles for wider distribution)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local
currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to
greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial
foreign investment.
Chile is talking with banks that run those indices but the
process is likely to be slow, said Bernardita Piedrabuena, the
country's director of capital markets and international finance.
"It will take some time to see results," she told IFR in a
phone interview.
"They want our fixed-income instruments to be more liquid,
but at the same time our bonds would be more liquid if they were
in the index. So it is a vicious circle."
Last week's Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) Euroclearable tap of a
peso-denominated 2021 was the government's latest initiative to
increase liquidity in its domestic securities market.
Latin America's highest-rated sovereign at Aa3/A+/AA-, Chile
has also eliminated capital gains taxes and bolstered the sizes
of key benchmark bonds.
And in October it approved a law that switched a withholding
tax burden from the custodian to the borrower.
"With this (last) change, Chile could make its bonds
Euroclearable," said Piedrabuena.
With all government and central bank securities becoming
Euroclearable as of February 1, the finance ministry now hopes
to increase its weighting in local currency indices such as JP
Morgan's GBI-EM index, which is tracked by funds managing some
US$185bn of assets.
At the moment, Chile's weighting on the GBI-EM is just 0.1%,
compared to the 1.16% that neighbor and former market pariah
Argentina is expected to get when it is included in the index at
the end of February.
Nor has Chile joined the exclusive club of emerging market
countries that qualify for inclusion in Citigroup's World
Government Index (WGBI).
Chile is following the lead of Mexico, where the sovereign
and some corporates such as oil company Pemex have sold domestic
bonds that can be settled in both Euroclear and locally.
The Euroclearable format is seen as less costly and more
appealing to investors than Global Depositary Notes, which Chile
has used in the past to sell peso-denominated securities to
international accounts.
"This is the first time they have done a Euroclearable
structure rather than a GDN," said a banker away from the deal.
"I think the structure will be considered preferable to the
GDN, so investors will likely embrace this deal."
Mexico certainly has reaped the benefits of a large liquid
peso market, with over 60% of its fixed-rate Mbonos now held by
international accounts, according to the central bank.
It is also the only Latin American country to be included on
the WGBI, where its weighting now stands at 0.61%.
In contrast, just 5% of Chile's outstanding local debt is
owned by international accounts, according to Piedrabuena.
"We want to increase this number, to have more competition
in the fixed-income market and give it more liquidity," she
said.
The ministry is looking at whether to place its next
Euroclearable bonds through a local auction or stick to the
bookbuilding process used last week, when it amassed orders of
around Ps3trn pesos.
About 25% of that demand came from foreign accounts, said
Piedrabuena.
Chile's Congress has authorized US$11.5bn in debt issuance
this year, and the government is still assessing how much of
will be sold domestically and internationally, she said.
