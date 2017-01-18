Chile launches tap of local bond at 3.80%

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
The final yield comes at the wide end of guidance of 3.75%-3.80%, but inside initial price thoughts of 3.85% area.
The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last year and is being sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR.
The structure is similar to what has been done in Mexico, where the sovereign and some corporates have sold domestic bonds that can be settled both locally and through Euroclear.
The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.
Bookrunners on the new tap are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. Chile's local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.