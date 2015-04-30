Chile eyes bond market return

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Chile could soon return to international capital markets with a new bond deal after sending requests for proposal to banks earlier this month, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, is expected to raise at least US$1bn-equivalent through the deal, which could materialize as soon as next week, one of the sources said.

Chile was last in the market in December, when it completed a rare dual-currency offering of 10-year bonds in euros and US dollars through leads Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)