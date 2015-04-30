Chile eyes bond market return

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Chile could soon return to
international capital markets with a new bond deal after sending
requests for proposal to banks earlier this month, according to
three sources with knowledge of the situation.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, is expected to raise at
least US$1bn-equivalent through the deal, which could
materialize as soon as next week, one of the sources said.
Chile was last in the market in December, when it completed
a rare dual-currency offering of 10-year bonds in euros and US
dollars through leads Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.
