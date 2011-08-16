Brazil steelmaker Gerdau mulls $240 mln Chile investment

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
SANTIAGO Aug 16 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) (GGB.N) said Tuesday it was studying investing around $240 million in Chile to boost its output capacity and steel production.
The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company, the world's second-biggest producer of steel products for the construction industry, was looking to invest in raising its steel ingot production capacity and in a rolled steel plant, said Hermann von Muhlenbrock, CEO of Gerdau's Chilean unit.
Gerdau's main sector competitor in Chile is local steelmaker CAP CAP.SN. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by John Picinich)
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.