Brazil steelmaker Gerdau mulls $240 mln Chile investment

SANTIAGO Aug 16 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) (GGB.N) said Tuesday it was studying investing around $240 million in Chile to boost its output capacity and steel production.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company, the world's second-biggest producer of steel products for the construction industry, was looking to invest in raising its steel ingot production capacity and in a rolled steel plant, said Hermann von Muhlenbrock, CEO of Gerdau's Chilean unit.

Gerdau's main sector competitor in Chile is local steelmaker CAP CAP.SN. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by John Picinich)