UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau mulls $240 mln Chile investment

By Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Aug 16 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA )( GGB.N ) said on Tuesday it was studying investing around $240 million in Chile to boost output capacity and steel production.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company, the world's second-biggest maker of steel products for the construction industry, was looking to invest in raising its steel ingot production capacity and in a rolled-steel plant, said Hermann von Muhlenbrock, chief executive of Gerdau's Chilean unit.

"This project was ready in 2008, but the (global economic) crisis delayed it," von Muhlenbrock said. "Now the situation has normalized. So we've reactivated it."

The project, planned for 2012-2015, must be approved by Gerdau's executive board at the end of the year to begin implementation in January 2012, von Muhlenbrock said.

The company's investment will focus primarily on replacing its 60-tonne-capacity furnace with a 90-tonne one, which could increase annual steel production capacity to 800,000 tonnes from the current 520,000.

Additionally, the company plans to construct a rolled-steel plant with an annual production capacity of 400,000 tonnes.

The company already has a rolled-steel plant on the outskirts of Santiago with a 370,000-tonne annual production capacity and another plant with a 100,000-tonne annual production capacity.

Gerdau is pushing forward with investments in Chile and the United States as conditions in Brazil remain challenging.

The South American giant's surging currency has exacerbated rising wages and other costs for Brazilian steel mills, whose profit margins are evaporating. [ID:nN1E7791G9]

The company is diversifying away from its core long steel focus and plans to enter flat products.

Gerdau this month posted a quarterly profit of $320 million, down 41 percent from the same period last year, with rising raw materials and wage costs weighing on mill operations. [ID:nN1E7730BY]

Gerdau's main sector competitor in Chile is local steelmaker CAP CAP.SN. (Writing by Alexis Krell; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Dale Hudson)