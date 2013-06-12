BTG Pactual eyes investments in Chile, Colombia, Peru -report

SANTIAGO, June 12 BTG Pactual Group, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, is looking at buying stakes in Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian companies as it seeks to expand in the booming region, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The Sao Paulo-based bank has about $70 billion available for lending and investments, Esteves told Chilean daily Diario Fianciero.

"We're ready to make investments in Chile, Peru and Colombia in the short and medium term," he said.

Business-friendly policies, natural resource wealth and robust economic growth have increasingly lured investors to three South American nations.

BTG Pactual is weighing purchases of 20 percent to 30 percent stakes, Esteves said. "Most are companies that are developing and growing very quickly, so they need capital to keep growing," he said.

Since it was formed it 2009, BTG Pactual has been on a deal-making frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves strives to turn it into the largest investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.

Esteves said the bank had identified some interesting purchase targets in Chile, but that a year could go by before any deal goes through. BTG Pactual bought Chilean brokerage Celfin Capital in 2012.