Chile presidential hopefuls to exit in cabinet shuffle this week - congressman

SANTIAGO Nov 5 Chilean President Sebastian
Pinera is planning to shuffle his cabinet this week to allow
ministers with presidential ambitions to exit, the head of a
political party that is part of the governing right-wing
coalition said on Monday.
Pinera's embattled conservative bloc suffered a loss in last
month's local elections and is seeking to amass support ahead of
former leftist President Michelle Bachelet's potential comeback
to compete in the November 2013 presidential election.
Public Works Minister Laurence Golborne, a charismatic
businessman, and Defense Minister Andres Allamand, a seasoned
politician, are seen as the right's best chance at hanging on to
the presidency.
"We've received confirmation that the cabinet shuffle will
be in the course of this week and that it will include ministers
aspiring to the presidency," Patricio Melero, a congressman and
the head of the conservative UDI party, told reporters after a
meeting with Pinera in the presidential palace.
Ministers seeking to compete for a place in Congress are
also expected to leave the cabinet this week.
Presidents in Chile are banned from running for a second
consecutive term. Billionaire Pinera has been battered by
protests demanding free and improved education, stricter
environmental laws and greater regional autonomy.
Popular Bachelet, currently the head the United Nations
women's division, has not yet said whether she will run.
Analysts say high levels of absenteeism in the municipal
elections and low popularity ratings for both the right and left
highlight many Chileans' discontent with politics.
Chile, Latin America's poster child for economic stability,
is set to grow a brisk 5 percent this year. But income
inequality has barely budged since 1990 despite copper windfalls
and it ranks the highest among members of the Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).