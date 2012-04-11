Chile CAP to invest over $500 million in 2012

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 11 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP will invest more than $500 million in 2012, board President Roberto De Andraca told reporters on Wednesday.
In the short term, iron ore prices will probably remain near their first-quarter levels, De Andraca said. In the longer term, prices for iron ore are likely to near $100 per metric ton.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct