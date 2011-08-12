Chile CAP's Q2 profit plunges 61.4 pct to $138 mln

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
SANTIAGO, Aug 12 Financial results for Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN for the April-June period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).
April-June 2011 April-June 2010 Net profit 138 mln 357 mln Revenue 677 mln 459 mln EPS (dollars) 0.92 2.39
($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.