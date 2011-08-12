Chile CAP's Q2 profit plunges 61.4 pct to $138 mln

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 Financial results for Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN for the April-June period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

April-June 2011 April-June 2010 Net profit 138 mln 357 mln Revenue 677 mln 459 mln EPS (dollars) 0.92 2.39

($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)