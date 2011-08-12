版本:
2011年 8月 13日

Chile CAP's Q2 profit plunges 61.4 pct to $138 mln

 SANTIAGO, Aug 12 Financial results for Chilean
steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN for the April-June
period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated).
              April-June 2011            April-June 2010
 Net profit           138 mln                   357 mln
 Revenue              677 mln                   459 mln
 EPS (dollars)        0.92                      2.39
 ($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June)
 (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)

