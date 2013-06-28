版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 29日 星期六 01:04 BJT

Chile CAP's steel unit to focus on long products

June 28 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP said on Friday that its steel subsidiary will focus on manufacturing long products to supply the mining and construction sectors, in a shift away from flat products.

A sharp increase in imports of flat steel products have made "the local production of those products increasingly less profitable," CAP said in a statement to the local regulator.

Long products include rebars, wire rod and rails, while flat products include plates, hot-rolled coil, and slabs.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐