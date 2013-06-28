Chile CAP's steel unit to focus on long products

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
June 28 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP said on Friday that its steel subsidiary will focus on manufacturing long products to supply the mining and construction sectors, in a shift away from flat products.
A sharp increase in imports of flat steel products have made "the local production of those products increasingly less profitable," CAP said in a statement to the local regulator.
Long products include rebars, wire rod and rails, while flat products include plates, hot-rolled coil, and slabs.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ