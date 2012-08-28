Chile top court nixes $5 bln Castilla power project

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
SANTIAGO Aug 28 Chile's top court has rejected the controversial $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric project, a joint venture between Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's MPX Energia SA and Germany's E.ON , a court source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The much-awaited decision on the planned 2,100 MW plant is a deep blow to Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, which is already suffering from a creaky energy grid and steep power prices.
Castilla's planned port and thermoelectric plant will have to present joint environmental studies, the source said.
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.