Chile top court nixes $5 bln Castilla power project

SANTIAGO Aug 28 Chile's top court has rejected the controversial $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric project, a joint venture between Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's MPX Energia SA and Germany's E.ON , a court source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The much-awaited decision on the planned 2,100 MW plant is a deep blow to Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, which is already suffering from a creaky energy grid and steep power prices.

Castilla's planned port and thermoelectric plant will have to present joint environmental studies, the source said.