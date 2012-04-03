Chile brewer CCU says to issue $468 mln in bonds

SANTIAGO, April 3 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU
said it will issue inflation-indexed peso-unit bonds
for the equivalent of up to $468 million, with proceeds destined
to finance investments, refinance debt and meet "other corporate
goals."
Chile's largest brewer, controlled by the local Luksic
family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken NV
, has operations in Chile and Argentina and is seeking
to expand to Paraguay.
The firm registered a 10-year bond line for up to around
$93.6 million, another 10-year bond line for up to around $234.1
million and a 30-year bond line for up to around $468 million.
"The total sum of the placed bonds can never be above 10
million in Unidades de Fomento UF (or $468 million)," the firm
said in a statement.
CCU's 2011 net profit jumped 10.9 percent year-on-year,
boosted by higher sales volumes and prices and insurance
compensation after a massive February 2010 earthquake damaged
facilities.
The brewer's shares were trading down a sharp 2.81 percent
on Tuesday afternoon, outpacing a 0.65 percent fall on the
Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index.