版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三 04:45 BJT

Chile CCU shareholders approve $680 million capital increase

SANTIAGO, June 18 Shareholders of Chilean brewer and bottler CCU on Tuesday approved a 340 billion peso (about $680 million) capital increase to finance growth plans.

CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐