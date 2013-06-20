Chile's CCU controllers say will subscribe to 3rd of capital hike

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
SANTIAGO, June 20 Heineken and Chilean holding company Quinenco will only subscribe to a third of jointly held brewer and bottler CCU's estimated $680 million planned capital increase, the companies said in a filing on Thursday.
The decision means new investors will be able to take a stake in the Chilean brewer, they said.
CCU shareholders on Tuesday approved the operation to finance growth plans.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4