Chile's CCU controllers say will subscribe to 3rd of capital hike

SANTIAGO, June 20 Heineken and Chilean holding company Quinenco will only subscribe to a third of jointly held brewer and bottler CCU's estimated $680 million planned capital increase, the companies said in a filing on Thursday.

The decision means new investors will be able to take a stake in the Chilean brewer, they said.

CCU shareholders on Tuesday approved the operation to finance growth plans.
