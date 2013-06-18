版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三 04:43 BJT

Chile brewer CCU says to invest about $2.7 bln through 2020

SANTIAGO, June 18 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU said on Tuesday it plans to invest about $2.7 billion through 2020 to increase its productive capacity.

CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐