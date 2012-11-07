版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Chile CCU's Q3 net profit falls 21 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 Financial results for Chile's
largest brewer, CCU, for the July to September period,
as released on We dnesday (i n billions of pesos unless otherwise
stated):    
   
                      July-Sept 2012           July-Sept 2011   
  
  Net profit             17.388                   22.050  
  Revenue               243.977                  220.042  
  EPS (pesos)             54.59                    69.23

