Chile cenbank says 12-month inflation could drop below 4 pct

SANTIAGO Nov 3 In the short term, 12-month inflation in Chile could drop below 4 percent, the top end of the central bank's tolerance range, but would then again rise past that level, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

Vergara also said that a recent toilet-paper collusion scandal was negative for the recovery of consumer and business sentiment, both key indicators for Chile's economic wellbeing.

Chile's competition regulator said last week that Chilean forestry company CMPC had colluded with PISA, purchased by Swedish-owned SCA in 2012, for at least a decade to control nearly 90 percent of the nation's toilet paper and tissue sales and kept prices higher. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)