UPDATE 1-Chile cenbank says 12-month inflation could temporarily go below 4 pct

SANTIAGO Nov 3 In the short term, 12-month
inflation in Chile could temporarily drop below 4 percent, the
top end of the central bank's tolerance range, but would then
again rise past that level, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said
on Tuesday.
Vergara reiterated that bringing inflation in Chile to the
midpoint of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target
range will require reducing monetary stimulus, though he
underscored that the interest rate will still remain expansive.
"It is possible that inflation will temporarily return to
within the target range in the upcoming inflation data, however
we expect this to be temporary and for it to rise again (past
the tolerance range) for many more months, at least until the
middle of next year," said Vergara.
The central bank raised the benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Oct. 15 and
said further hikes were likely as it tries to rein in stubbornly
high inflation.
Vergara has indicated that one or two more hikes in the
monetary policy rate are likely over the next 10 months through
September next year.
A recent toilet-paper collusion scandal was negative for the
recovery of consumer and business sentiment, both key indicators
for Chile's economic wellbeing, Vergara added.
Chile's competition regulator said last week that Chilean
forestry company CMPC had colluded with PISA, purchased
by Swedish-owned SCA in 2012, for at least a decade to
control nearly 90 percent of the nation's toilet paper and
tissue sales and kept prices higher.
"The news we had last week about collusion are very negative
for (sentiment) ... one cannot but condemn and repudiate this,"
Vergara said at a seminar in capital Santiago.
Government officials held an emergency meeting on Monday to
discuss a crackdown on anti-competitive practices after
regulators identified the collusion.
