UPDATE 2-Chile Cencosud debuts in NY, raises $474 mln

* Cencosud shares make debut on U.S. markets
* Broader capital increase looks to garner $1.26 bln
* Cencosud CEO sees sales growing 20 pct this year
By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, June 22 Chilean retailer Cencosud
began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday and
raised $474 million as part of a broader capital increase aimed
at funding expansion across South America and repaying debts.
The retailer said it sold about 91.3 million shares on
Friday, of which roughly half were sold on the New York Stock
Exchange as American Depositary Shares and half on the Santiago
Stock Exchange.
Cencosud , which operates in Argentina,
Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru joined the ranks of 11 other
Chilean companies currently trading American Depositary
Receipts.
"When you look at the result of the placement, which was
more than five times oversubscribed, you see that despite what
the most developed economies are going through, the Latin
American region is very positive," Cencosud's chief executive
Daniel Rodriguez told Reuters in a phone interview from New
York.
Listing in the U.S. "will give us many opportunities in
capital and debt markets," he added.
The company sold the equivalent of 45.8 million shares in
New York and sold 45.5 million in Santiago. Each American
Depositary Share is equivalent to three common shares, and were
priced at $15.61 U.S. dollars a piece. Shares sold on the local
market were priced at 2,600 pesos each.
Following the public offering, a preferential option period
for the remaining 138 million shares at 2,600 pesos each will
run for 30 days in a bid to raise a total of around $1.26
billion.
"We're very confident that considering the (share) price
that was agreed on by the board the capital increase will be
fully subscribed," Rodriguez said.
The mega retailer, propelled by booming consumer demand in
Latin America, has a $1.28 billion investment plan this year to
open stores and malls across the region and expects revenue to
reach $18 billion in 2012.
"Company sales have been growing at annual rates of 25
percent, this year we expect sales to grow by over 20 percent,"
Rodriguez said.
Since 2005, Cencosud has more than doubled the number of
stores it operates to over 900 through organic growth and
acquisitions, such as the recent purchases of Brazilian
supermarket chain Prezunic and Chilean department store
Johnson's.
"With the position we have in the markets we operate in, we
have a lot of room to grow organically and that's going to be
our focus in coming years," the company executive said.
"The countries we operate in offer us great opportunities,
so our focus in the coming three to five years is going to be to
take advantage of those opportunities there."
Rodriguez didn't rule out future acquisitions saying that
cash flow and the capital increase will put the company in a
financially "healthy and flexible position" to look at
opportunities as they come.
Regarding Brazil, which accounts for about 25 percent of
Cencosud's overall sales, Rodriguez said that the firm would
remain focused on bolstering its supermarkets division there
over the next three years and wasn't currently considering
introducing its other business units, such as department stores
or home improvement.
Shares in Cencosud were trading 1.46 percent lower in midday
Friday trade in Santiago, far outpacing a 0.3 percent fall in
the Santiago blue-chip IPSA index.