Cencosud to sell majority stake in Chile retail credit-card business

BRIEF-ACNB Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, June 20 Retailer Cencosud said on Friday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in its retail credit-card business in Chile to the Bank of Nova Scotia and Scotiabank Chile for $280 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
* Laurence Lytton reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc as of April 18 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oQxSR9 Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: