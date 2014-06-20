版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 21日 星期六

Cencosud to sell majority stake in Chile retail credit-card business

SANTIAGO, June 20 Retailer Cencosud said on Friday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in its retail credit-card business in Chile to the Bank of Nova Scotia and Scotiabank Chile for $280 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
