版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 31日 星期六 05:26 BJT

Chile retailer Cencosud 2nd qtr net drops 78 pct on debt, forex

SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chilean retailer Cencosud's second-quarter net profit unexpectedly plummeted 78 percent due to higher debt levels following purchases as well as exchange rate fluctuations, the company said on Friday.

Net profit at Cencosud dropped to 7.976 billion pesos, or $15.8 million, well below the increase to $75.7 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐