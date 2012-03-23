UPDATE 1-Chile Cencosud 2011 net profit down 2.6 pct year/year

* Revenue up 22.2 pct on the year to 7.569 trillion pesos
* Supermarket sales surged on Brazilian presence
SANTIAGO, March 23 Chilean diversified retailer
Cencosud said on Friday that its 2011 net profit
dropped 2.6 percent year-on-year due to an extraordinary gain in
2010 related to its Peruvian operations and a one-time loss last
year for a buy option on its Argentine supermarkets unit.
The company's profit slipped to 298.426 billion pesos
($572.3 million) compared with 306.481 billion pesos in 2010.
Profit attributable to the company's controlling shareholders,
meanwhile, fell to 285.915 billion pesos in 2011 from 296.261
billion pesos the year earlier.
But Cencosud's 2011 revenue jumped 22.2 percent to 7.569
trillion pesos versus 6.195 trillion pesos in 2010. Measured in
dollars, the retailer's sales surged 28 percent in 2011
year-on-year to $15.63 billion.
Supermarket sales, which account for nearly three-fourths of
Cencosud's revenues, increased 24.8 percent in 2011 "mainly due
to increased sales in Brazil, which were boosted by the
consolidation of the Bretas (supermarket chain), as well as
increased volume sales in all the countries the company operates
in," Cencosud said.
The regional retailer, with operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia and Peru, has forecast revenue of $18 billion
this year.
Cencosud net profit would have gained 9 percent on the year
in 2011 had it not been for the extraordinary gain in 2010 and
one-time loss last year, the company said.
Cencosud's Ebitda - or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization - rose 19 percent in 2011 to
627.895 billion pesos.
The retailer's shares were trading up 0.97 percent on Friday
afternoon, while Santiago's blue-chip IPSA index rose a
much milder 0.32 percent.
Earlier this month, Cencosud shareholders approved the issue
of shares in the United States via American Depositary Receipts
as part of a previously approved capital increase of up to 270
million shares.
If Cencosud joins the 11 other Chilean companies currently
trading ADRs, it will use the funds to finance its growth
strategy and to improve access to foreign investors.
Cencosud recently laid out plans to invest $1.285 billion
this year to open just over 100 stores and three malls in Latin
America, where the retail sector is booming on strong domestic
consumption.