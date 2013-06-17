Chile Cencosud, Itau Unibanco in deal on credit card ops -source

SANTIAGO, June 17 Chile's Cencosud has
reached a deal to let Itau Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest private-sector bank, operate the retailer's
credit card business, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.
Chile has been tightening regulation of retailers' credit
card operations after a series of scandals.
The retailer, which runs a roughly $1 billion credit card
business, and Itau Unibanco have scheduled a joint press
conference in Santiago at 5:30 pm local time (2130 GMT).
The deal with Itau Unibanco is for Cencosud's Chilean
business and will later include neighboring Argentina, the
source added.
Chilean retailers have aggressively expanded throughout much
of Latin America, which is riding a boom of consumer spending on
the back of robust economic growth.
The Supreme Court in April fined Cencosud an estimated $70
million for a unilateral hike of its supermarket unit's credit
card maintenance fees in 2006.