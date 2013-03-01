版本:
Chile Cencosud 2012 net profit down 1.6 pct, but Q4 surges

SANTIAGO, March 1 Chilean retailer Cencosud's net profit slipped 1.6 percent last year to 269.959 billion pesos ($564 million) compared with 2011, but rose 20.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the retailer said on Friday.
