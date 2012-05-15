UPDATE 1-Chile Cencosud Q1 net sinks on store buys, bond issue

By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, May 15 Chilean diversified retailer
Cencosud said on Tuesday that its first-quarter net
profit fell as the acquisition of a department store in Chile
and a supermarket chain in Brazil, plus a $750 million bond
issue, elevated its financial costs.
The regional retailer, with operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia and Peru, posted a 17.3 percent on-year drop in
first-quarter net profit to 54.42 billion pesos ($111.1
million).
"This drop is explained mainly by increased financial costs
due to greater levels of debt following the acquisition of
Johnson's (in Chile) and Prezunic (in Brazil), as well as the
issue of a $750 million bond in the United States," Cencosud
said.
Cencosud's revenue in the first quarter jumped 25.1 percent
to 2.162 trillion pesos, while EBITDA -- earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- rose 6.7
percent to 155.97 billion pesos.
In March, Cencosud shareholders approved the issue of shares
in the United States via American Depositary Receipts as part of
a previously approved capital increase of up to 270 million
shares.
If Cencosud joins the 11 other Chilean companies currently
trading ADRs, it will use the funds to finance its growth
strategy and to improve access to foreign investors.