Chile CFR shares jump over 45 pct following news of Abbott deal

SANTIAGO May 16 Shares in CFR Pharmaceuticals SA jumped over 45 percent in opening trade on Friday following news that Abbott Laboratories would acquire the company in a $2.9 billion deal.

CFR shares had remained closed on the Santiago stock exchange to give the market time to digest the news. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul)
