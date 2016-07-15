Stormy seas hit Chile copper exports, could buoy prices

MELBOURNE/SANTIAGO July 15 Choppy seas off the
coast of Chile caused widespread delays to copper shipments from
the world's top producer in the second half of June, potentially
supporting prices in a market grappling with oversupply.
Cargoes were stranded at ports as stormy weather prevented
ships from loading, said miners in Chile, including world No.1
Codelco.
That could buttress prices in the short-term,
although any impact is unlikely to last long as miners said
exports were back to normal by the start of this month.
Delays could also hit import data for the month of July in
top metals consumer China, with numbers due to be released next
month.
"In the second half of June, the ports were closed for
several days in a row due to weather issues, delaying
shipments," a Codelco spokesperson told Reuters.
"However, in early July all those shipments were
regularized."
Chile accounted for 30 percent of global mine supply last
year, at 3.8 million tonnes, and around 20 percent of global
refined copper supply, Reuters data shows.
Its copper export revenues were down 16 pct in June from a
year ago, according to data from the country's central bank.
A spokeswoman for Chile's second-biggest copper mine
Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc
, said its exports had been curbed by the rough waters,
but declined to give further details.
"Historically we always have this kind of disruption caused
by weather and this may have a short-term positive impact on the
copper price," said analyst Helen Lau at Argonaut Securities in
Hong Kong.
Lau said that lower imports in July may cause concern about
the strength of Chinese demand, but that any impact should be
offset by a rise in August figures.
A trader said that a disruption in metal shipments may boost
premiums for refined metal, but would have a limited impact on
the "flooded" market for concentrate. He declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Copper mine supply is expected to grow by 5 percent this
year as new projects, mainly in Peru, come online.
Premiums for copper shipments to Shanghai on a cost,
insurance and freight basis edged up by $2.50 to $52.50, from
four-year lows of $35 in mid-June, the latest data showed
CU-BPCIF-SHMET.
China's copper imports dipped 2.3 percent in June to 420,000
tonnes from a month earlier, but were still up 22 percent for
the first half, in line with a more orders from China's power
sector, its biggest copper user.
Exchange copper stockpiles in China are sitting around
nine-month lows at 155,235 tonnes. CU-STX-SGH
