公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日

Chile CMPC says plans to issue $500 mln bond abroad

SANTIAGO, April 25 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC plans to issue $500 million in bonds abroad in the first half of the year to help fund its Brazilian expansion plans, chairman Eliodoro Matte said on Thursday.

The company is planning an expansion of its Guaiba plant in Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul state.

