UPDATE 1-Chile CMPC to issue $500 mln bond in first half of year

* Funds will help pay for $2.1 bln Brazilian expansion

* Non-core asset sales look to raise at least $100 million

* Chairman "cautious" regarding CMPC's earnings

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, April 25 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC plans to issue $500 million in bonds abroad in the first half of the year to help fund a planned $2.1 billion expansion of its Guaiba plant in Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul state, Chairman Eliodoro Matte said on Thursday.

CMPC also aims to complete a nearly half-billion dollar capital increase, use a 10-year, $1.2 billion loan from Brazil's state development bank BNDES and raise cash from non-core asset sales to finance its expansion plans.

Regarding its non-core assets, CMPC is "in the process of selling its shares" in financial group Bicecorp and land for real-estate projects near the southern Chilean city of Concepcion, Matte told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholders meeting.

"It's hard to estimate but we expect to raise a few hundred million dollars (with these sales), over $100 million in any case," Matte added.

CMPC, one of the world's leading wood pulp producers, owns a 7.7 percent stake in Bicecorp.

Matte said he was "cautious regarding CMPC's earnings" in the first few months of 2013, as weak global growth has kept wood pulp prices under pressure.

At 2:15 p.m. local time (17:15 GMT), CMPC's shares were up 1.8 percent, far outperforming the IPSA blue-chip index's 0.19 percent drop.

The firm expects to see its wood pulp output jump to 4.1 million tonnes per year after the expanded Brazilian plant starts operating in the first quarter of 2015.

Some companies have also shown interest in some of CMPC's other assets, but no formal offers have been extended and no decisions have been made, said Matte, who heads one of Chile's richest families.

"But obviously we're always analyzing the sale of some productive plant," he said.

Last year, CMPC's net profit tumbled 48.4 percent year on year to $201.7 million, dragged down by lower wood pulp prices and higher operational costs.