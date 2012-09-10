版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 19:54 BJT

Chile CMPC says buys Brazilian forestry properties for around $303 mln

SANTIAGO, Sept 10 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC said on Monday it bought Brazilian forestry properties for 615 million reais (around $303 million).

