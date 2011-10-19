UPDATE 1-Chile forestry CMPC says gets $600 mln credit line

* CMPC says credit destined to finance debt and
investments
SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile's forestry and paper
company CMPC CAR.SN said on Wednesday it had subscribed
credit for $600 million with international banks to finance the
company's debt and investments.
The company's investment arm Inversiones CMPC has sealed a
deal for a loan from a group of banks including the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T), Bank of America (BAC.N), Export
Development Canada [EDC.UL] and JP Morgan Chase Bank (JPM.N),
CMPC said in a statement to Chile's regulator.
Shares in CMPC were trading 1.66 percent stronger following
the announcement, outpacing Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock
index .IPSA, which was up 1.06 percent.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)