版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 20日 星期四 01:33 BJT

UPDATE 1-Chile forestry CMPC says gets $600 mln credit line

* CMPC says credit destined to finance debt and investments

(Adds details on banks, share price)

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile's forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN said on Wednesday it had subscribed credit for $600 million with international banks to finance the company's debt and investments.

The company's investment arm Inversiones CMPC has sealed a deal for a loan from a group of banks including the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T), Bank of America (BAC.N), Export Development Canada [EDC.UL] and JP Morgan Chase Bank (JPM.N), CMPC said in a statement to Chile's regulator.

Shares in CMPC were trading 1.66 percent stronger following the announcement, outpacing Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA, which was up 1.06 percent. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐