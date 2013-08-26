版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二

Chile's forestry firm CMPC 2nd qtr profit down 16 pct

SANTIAGO Aug 26 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC posted a 16 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, in part due to higher costs in the forestry business, the company reported on Monday.

CMPC's net profit for the period fell to $30.6 million, below the $55 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

