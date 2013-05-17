版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 17日 星期五

Chile CMPC first-quarter net profit skids 32 percent

SANTIAGO May 17 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC posted a 32 percent tumble in first-quarter net profit, hurt by weaker forestry exports on the back of port strikes, exchange rate fluctuations and higher costs, the company reported on Friday.

CMPC's net profit for the first three months of the year fell to $84.2 million, broadly on par with a Reuters poll.
