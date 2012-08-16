版本:
2012年 8月 17日 星期五 02:11 BJT

Chile CMPC Q2 net profit plummets 77.6 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 16 Financial results for Chile
forestry and paper company CMPC for the April to June
period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated).  
         
                  April-June 2012     April-June 2011     
Net profit          38.567                171.850
Revenue          1,162.050              1,198.533          
EPS (dollars)       0.0174                0.0781

