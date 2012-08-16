Chile CMPC Q2 net profit plummets 77.6 pct

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
SANTIAGO, Aug 16 Financial results for Chile forestry and paper company CMPC for the April to June period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). April-June 2012 April-June 2011 Net profit 38.567 171.850 Revenue 1,162.050 1,198.533 EPS (dollars) 0.0174 0.0781
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)