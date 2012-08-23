Codelco to pay under $1.8 bln for Anglo stake, ending legal spat-sources

SANTIAGO, Aug 22 World No.1 copper producer
Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global miner
Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining
titans are set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources
said late on Wednesday.
Anglo and Codelco are poised to present a
joint request to terminate their months-long legal squabble over
coveted copper properties early Thursday in Santiago.
The agreement over assets that include Anglo's Los Bronces
mine, which could produce 490,000 tonnes of copper annually and
become the world's No.5 copper operation, is seen coming before
the firms' negotiation window closes on Friday.