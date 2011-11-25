UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco vows to guard "value" of Anglo option

* Codelco hasn't had new contact with Anglo American
SANTIAGO, Nov 25 World No.1 copper producer
Chile's Codelco said on Friday it is open to negotiating a deal
with global miner Anglo American that safeguards the "value" of
a disputed asset option, but the two sides have yet to talk.
An extra-judicial agreement between the two mining titans
could avert the prospect of a lengthy, acrimonious court
battle, which has sent shockwaves through Chile's mining
industry.
Anglo (AAL.L) shocked Codelco and investors this month when
it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper
properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4
billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent
stake.
Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez says the state copper giant
will defend its right to buy the full 49 percent stake in Anglo
American's southern Chilean properties at a price well below
market value, but said he had to keep an open mind.
"We can't close ourselves to anything, but we must ensure
that the benefit that exercising the option would yield is
respected," Hernandez said at a press conference.
Anglo American says Codelco can now only buy a 24.5 percent
stake in its Anglo American Sur unit, which includes the Los
Bronces and El Soldado mines, the Chagres smelter and Los
Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
A Chilean court has already blocked Anglo from selling
further stakes in its Anglo American Sur unit after Codelco
filed an appeal, and both sides are looking at legal options.
But both sides have said they are ready to hold talks.
"We haven't spoken yet," Hernandez said. The ball is seen
in Anglo's court after the company said last week it would
offer to talk with Codelco.
The possibility of discussing the option's sale to Anglo
has passed, Hernandez added, and the state miner's decision to
exercise its 49 percent stake option in Anglo's coveted
south-central Chilean properties must be accounted for.
"That opportunity is over," he said. "Any potential future
conversation is in the context of our decision to exercise the
49 percent (option)."
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday the
country's courts would decide the option contract spat between
the companies if they failed to negotiate a deal.
Codelco said on Friday it produced 1.25 million tonnes of
copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the
same period last year, not including its stake in the El Abra
