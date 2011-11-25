Chile Codelco 'cannot shut door' to talks with Anglo

SANTIAGO Nov 25 World No.1 copper producer Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Friday it cannot shut the door to having negotiations with global miner Anglo American over a disputed option contract, but has had no new contact.

Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said the state company still had a right to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American's southern Chilean properties, and would defend "the value" of that option. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)