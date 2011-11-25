Chile Codelco 'cannot shut door' to talks with Anglo

SANTIAGO Nov 25 World No.1 copper producer
Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Friday it cannot shut the
door to having negotiations with global miner Anglo American
over a disputed option contract, but has had no new contact.
Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and
investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its
southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
(8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to
buy a 49 percent stake.
Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said the state company still
had a right to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American's
southern Chilean properties, and would defend "the value" of
that option.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)