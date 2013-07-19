CEO of Chilean miner Codelco says not considering asset sales

By Anthony Esposito
EL TENIENTE MINE, Chile, July 19 World No. 1
copper producer Codelco is not currently mulling the
sale of assets to finance its ambitious investment plans, the
state miner's chief executive officer, Thomas Keller, said on
Friday.
A local newspaper last week quoted Codelco Chairman Gerardo
Jofre as saying the company was thinking about putting up some
non-essential assets for sale after the Chilean government
allocated Codelco less money than the company had sought.
"At the moment we're not in any campaign to get rid of
assets," Keller told journalists during a visit to the El
Teniente mine in central Chile.
The miner, which turns over all its profits to the state,
was disappointed with the $1 billion Chile's government said
this month it would return to Codelco.
Codelco is in the midst of a long-term plan to boost output
from its massive but aging mines. It intends to spend about $27
billion to boost annual output from roughly 1.7 million tonnes
to more than 2 million tonnes in coming years.
The company's battle for capital comes as it struggles to
rein in soaring costs amid tumbling global copper prices
.
Keller said the company is seeking to prioritize its
investments, and could postpone those that aren't linked to
critical areas such as production.