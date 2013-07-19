CEO of Chilean miner Codelco says not considering asset sales

By Anthony Esposito EL TENIENTE MINE, Chile, July 19 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco is not currently mulling the sale of assets to finance its ambitious investment plans, the state miner's chief executive officer, Thomas Keller, said on Friday. A local newspaper last week quoted Codelco Chairman Gerardo Jofre as saying the company was thinking about putting up some non-essential assets for sale after the Chilean government allocated Codelco less money than the company had sought. "At the moment we're not in any campaign to get rid of assets," Keller told journalists during a visit to the El Teniente mine in central Chile. The miner, which turns over all its profits to the state, was disappointed with the $1 billion Chile's government said this month it would return to Codelco. Codelco is in the midst of a long-term plan to boost output from its massive but aging mines. It intends to spend about $27 billion to boost annual output from roughly 1.7 million tonnes to more than 2 million tonnes in coming years. The company's battle for capital comes as it struggles to rein in soaring costs amid tumbling global copper prices . Keller said the company is seeking to prioritize its investments, and could postpone those that aren't linked to critical areas such as production.