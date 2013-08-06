Chile's Codelco places $750 mln in 10-year bond

SANTIAGO Aug 6 The world's No. 1 copper
producer Codelco said on Tuesday it had placed a $750
million bond to help fund the miner's plans to boost output.
The Chilean state miner placed the 10-year bond with a 4.5
percent coupon to yield 4.517 percent.
News of the issue was initially reported by IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
"Even though market conditions are tighter than last year,
the total cost of the new debt is competitive and is within the
planned range," Codelco Chief Financial Officer Ivan Arriagada
said in a statement.
Chile's government said last month it will return $1 billion
of 2012 profits to Codelco to help the miner meet financing
needs.
Codelco is aiming to produce more than 2 million tonnes of
the red metal by 2021, a big leap from less than 1.7 million
tonnes last year, and to do so has launched an ambitious
long-term investment plan of about $28 billion.