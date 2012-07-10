Chile's Codelco places $2 bln in 10, 30-year bonds

* World No. 1 copper producer's largest issue yet
* Bonds aim to refinance debt, fund 2013 investment
SANTIAGO, July 10 World No. 1 copper producer
Codelco said on Tuesday it had placed $2 billion in bonds, its
largest debt issue to date, aimed at refinancing debt and
funding a good part of the miner's 2013 investments.
State miner Codelco placed a 10-year $1.25
billion bond at a 3.157 percent yield and a 30-year $750 million
bond at a 4.398 percent yield.
News of the issue was initially reported by IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Codelco has an ambitious plan to invest $27 billion from
2012 to 2016 to increase annual copper production to over 2
million tonnes from its current level of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
"The issue was oversubscribed over five times and attracted
orders of over 300 investors in the Americas, Europe, Asia and
the Middle East," CEO Thomas Keller said in a statement to the
local regulator.