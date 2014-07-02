Chilean miner Codelco issues 600 euro, 10-year bond

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, July 2 State-owned Chilean copper miner Corporacion Nacional del Cobre issued a 600 million euro ($816.9 million) 10-year bond on Wednesday in an effort to diversify its financing sources and to help fund its ambitious investment plan.
Over the next five years, Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, plans about $23 billion in investments, including a controversial $6.8 billion expansion of its massive Andina mine.
"We decided to issue debt in Europe because we felt it was important to diversify the financing sources for Codelco's investments and because the conditions were comparable to what we would have gotten in New York," said Codelco's chief financial officer, Ivan Arriagada.
The bond, Codelco's first issue in euros, offered a coupon of 2.25 percent and a yield of 2.397 percent, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Chile's government said on Tuesday it will provide Codelco with $200 million to help finance its investment plan and that it will send a bill to Congress in the third quarter that will assure that the company has long-term financing. ($1=0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Galloway)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: