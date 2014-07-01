Chile government to capitalize Codelco with $200 million injection

SANTIAGO, July 1 Chile's government said on
Tuesday it will capitalize state-owned miner Corporacion
Nacional del Cobre with $200 million to help finance the
company's investment plans.
The funds are a part of Codelco's 2013 profits.
Codelco gives all of its profits to the state, which then
decides on an annual basis how much to return to the miner.
Center-left President Michelle Bachelet's government will
send Congress a bill during the third quarter "to assure its
long-term financing," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
