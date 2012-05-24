版本:
Chile Codelco CEO Hernandez to resign on June 1

SANTIAGO May 24 Chile's state copper giant Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez will resign, effective June 1, the mining titan said in a statement to Chile's regulator on Thursday.

Current CFO Thomas Keller will be the firm's new CEO. The statement cited personal reasons for Hernandez' departure.

