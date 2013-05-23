Chile miner Codelco's chairman Jofre tapped to serve until 2017

SANTIAGO, May 23 Chile president Sebastian
Pinera has tapped Gerardo Jofre to stay on as state miner
Codelco's chairman until May 2017, the world No.1 copper
producer said in a statement on Thursday.
Conservative Pinera has also named civil engineer Blas Tomic
Errazuriz to Codelco's nine-man board. He replaces
Jorge Bande, Codelco added.
Codelco, which produces roughly 11 percent of the world's
red metal, is battling slumping ore grades in its tired
deposits, soaring costs and an uptick in labor unrest as it
fights to meet ambitious expansion targets.
The miner plans to propel production to a record this year,
boosted by its new slice of the coveted Los Bronces deposit and
the launch of its Ministro Hales mine. Its previous record was
the 1.796 million tonnes of red metal it mined in 2011.