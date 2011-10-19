UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco OKs $875 mln for Chuqui overhaul

* State miner OKs investment for Chuquicamata mine work

* Giant open-pit mine to be turned into underground op (Updates with details)

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 Chile state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Wednesday it had approved investment of $875 million for initial works to transform Chuquicamata, the world's No.1 open-pit mine, into an underground operation.

Codelco said the initial work will be geared on exploiting reserves currently buried under the deposit and will take about five years, keeping on schedule with plans to finish the overhaul in the first half of 2019, the state miner said in a statement to Chile's regulator.

The overhaul is expected to boost copper output to an annual 340,000 tonnes in what was once the world's top copper mine, but has been hit in past years by dwindling ore grades.

"The underground operation is the only viable solution for Chuquicamata ... as it will stop being economically profitable at the end of this decade," Codelco said in the statement.