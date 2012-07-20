Chile Codelco says Chuquicamata operating normally

SANTIAGO, July 20 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco's underground Chuquicamata mine is operating normally, despite a strike by a group of contract workers, the Chilean state-owned miner said on Friday.

The main access road to the century-old Chuquicamata, which produced 443,000 tonnes of copper last year, was blocked by Metalcav contract workers, forcing Codelco to use an alternate access road.

Around 500 contract workers at three of Codelco's northern deposits were expected to strike on Friday, the national federation of contract workers said late Thursday. Codelco said the unrest wouldn't affect output.