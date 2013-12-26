Chile Chuquicamata smelter strike over, operations normal -union

SANTIAGO Dec 26 Smelting operations at state
copper miner Codelco's massive Chuquicamata mine have returned
to normal after a strike that lasted more than two weeks, a
union worker said on Thursday.
Workers ended the stoppage at the smelter in northern Chile
on Friday after clinching a deal with world No.1 copper producer
Codelco that includes some salary increases.
"We didn't achieve everything we wanted but we undoubtedly
achieved some important things," said Jaime Graz, the
spokesperson for one of the mine's unions, which includes
smelter workers. "The mood is much improved."
It was not immediately clear what the strike cost Codelco in
terms of production and revenue. Requests for comments from the
company went unanswered.
Codelco is in the midst of a sometimes tense overhaul of
century-old Chuquicamata to turn the mine into a sprawling
underground complex.
Lay-offs have already hit the mine, located in the Atacama
desert, and some workers fear further cuts may be ahead as the
company downsizes and seeks to boost efficiency.
Chuquicamata produced 237,000 tonnes of copper in the January
to September period of this year, a roughly 5 percent fall
compared with the same period of 2012, as ore grades dwindle.