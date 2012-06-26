Chile says to return $800 mln in profit to Codelco

SANTIAGO, June 26 Chile's government said on Tuesday it would return $800 million of state copper giant Codelco's 2011 profits to the miner to help meet the financing needs of the world No. 1 producer of the red metal.

The firm has an ambitious plan to invest $27 billion from 2012 to 2016 to boost annual copper production from its current level around 1.7 million tonnes to over 2 million tonnes.