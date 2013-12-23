UPDATE 2-Chile gives miner Codelco extra $1 bln in financing

* Fresh financing aimed at protecting credit rating
* State miner Codelco in midst of ambitious investment plan
* Codelco had been upset about previous financing
SANTIAGO, Dec 23 The Chilean government said it
is handing state-run miner Codelco an extra $1 billion in
financing to protect the company's coveted investment rating and
allow it to carry out crucial spending plans.
The fresh funding is on top of $1 billion the government
said in July it would provide Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper
producer.
"This (funding) is immediate," Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain said on Monday, flanked by Codelco Chairman Gerardo
Jofre. "This way at the end of the year Codelco's balance will
show more capital."
The news is a boost for Codelco, which is in the midst of an
ambitious investment plan to salvage output at its aging mines,
while struggling to rein in costs and withstand a drop in copper
prices.
But with a 2013-17 investment plan of around $24 billion, an
extra $1 billion is seen by some as falling short.
"Although this is a positive measure that will allow
Codelco's ratings to improve and with it its financial position,
the issue of how it will finance its weighty investment
portfolio remains outstanding," said Juan Carlos Guajardo, the
head of mining think tank CESCO.
That will be a task that the next government will have to
confront, he said.
Conservative President Sebastian Pinera's term ends in
March, when former center-left president Michelle Bachelet will
take office.
She has promised to fund Codelco, but hasn't specified what
type of mechanism she will favor.
The miner gives all its profits to the state and had been
severely disappointed by the amount the government had returned
to it earlier this year.
The government subsequently agreed to review the way it
funds the company, which produces around 10 percent of the
world's copper.